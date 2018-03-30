HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General in its thematic audit on implementation of economic support schemes for Scheduled Castes pointed out that the Telangana government did not cover the target for Industries Services Business scheme in 2014-17 and there was a shortfall of 44 percent in the target. It also mentioned that the banks insisted on term deposits from the poorest of poor before giving loans, defeating the very purpose of the scheme.

The CAG report also pointed out various loopholes in the implementation of Land Purchase Scheme including faulty selection of beneficiaries, abnormal delays and non-handing over of land to select beneficiaries due to delay in registrations. It also pointed out that pattadar passbooks were not issued to land owners in many cases.

Only 0.06% of Budget for sports

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has been generous in showering cash prizes on medal winning sportspersons like PV Sindhu and Aruna Reddy but the CAG report on General and Social Sector has pointed out that the government is not so generous when allocating money for promotion of sports in the state.

The report points out that while the Sports Policy, 2000, stipulates that 0.5 percent of annual state budget should be allocated for sports, Telangana allocated a measly 0.06 percent in 2014-17, instead of `2,091 crores that should have been allocated for sports in this period.