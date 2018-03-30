HYDERABAD: Film actor Prakash Raj, who is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Thursday. Both have reportedly discussed about national politics and Karnataka Assembly elections.

Prakash Raj, who called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan here at first, later travelled along with Rao to the Assembly. The duo had confabulations on current political situation in the country, sources said.

The meeting generated much curiosity among political circles as it happened at a time when the TRS boss was making efforts to form an alternative political front at the national level. As Prakash Raj has been criticising Modi government ever since the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, Thursday’s development has triggered speculation that he would be joining the proposed Front by Rao.

Further, Rao is all set to visit Delhi on April 3 to attend the swearing in of his party’s newly elected members to the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, during his stay in the national capital, he is expected to meet leaders of Left and other regional parties about the Front.