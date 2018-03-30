HYDERABAD: The losses of six Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), out of the 69 in the State, were Rs 21,472.50 crore. “The huge accumulation of losses by six PSUs is eroding public wealth which is a cause of serious concern,” CAG observed in its audit report for 2016-17.

As on 31 March 2017 there were 69 PSUs, falling under audit purview. Out of these, 43 were Working PSUs (15 pertain exclusively to Telangana and 28 were formed due to bifurcation of the State). Four other PSUs were under demerger and the remaining 22 were Non-working PSUs (yet to be bifurcated). As on 31 March 2017, the investment (capital & long term loans) in 69 PSUs was Rs 59,211.85 crore. Of the 43 working PSUs, only 18 submitted their accounts as of 30 September 2017. The turnover of 18 Public Sector Undertakings was Rs 47,329.46 crore.

The Return on Equity and Return on Investment for 18 Working PSUs was (-)17.81 and (-)11 per cent respectively as on 30 September 2017.

As on 31 March 2017, investment (capital and long term loans) in 43 Working Public Sector Undertakings

was Rs 58,746.19 crore. In respect of 15 Public Sector Undertakings (Exclusive Telangana Public Sector Undertakings), the investment has grown by 246.08 per cent from Rs 9,019.60 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 31,215.06 crore in 2016-17.