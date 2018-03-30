HYDERABAD: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) observed that the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited had to bear extra cost of Rs 5,820.9 crore during 2012-17 as it had purchased short term power in excess of State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) limits and also at rates higher than the maximum ceiling limits set by the Regulatory Commission.

Further, the company was forced to meet expenditure of Rs 585.91 crore from its own funds, by implementing the directions of the State government to ensure power supply for nine hours to agriculture sector. As the government ordered the company to provide power to agriculture, without ensuring the funding in advance, the power utility had to face financial burden.

The CAG in its report on Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for the financial year, 2016-17, tabled in the State Assembly here on Thursday, pointed out the losses incurred by the Power Distribution Company because of the policies of the successive governments and also by the inappropriate decisions taken by the company top brass.

“The SERC stated (March 2015) that during the truing-up of the power purchase cost, agricultural sale quantum would be limited to actual consumption or the Tariff Order quantity, whichever is less. This was to avoid passing of excess power purchase costs due to increased agricultural sales to other consumers. However, the power supply to agriculture exceeded the approved limits during 2012-17. This resulted in additional burden of Rs 1744.56 crore on the company,” the CAG pointed out.

Interestingly, due to delay in submission of Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), application of earlier tariff order resulted in loss of revenue of Rs 323.89 crore to the firm. The ARR for a year is required to be filed by the Company with SERC 120 days before financial year starts.

Progress sheet

Findings of CAG in the Performance Audit on functioning of TSSPDCL:

Rs 6632.62 cr

The Company spent Rs 6632.62 crore during 2012-17 on creation and strengthening of infrastructure as against the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) approval of Rs 5843.43 crore.

The Company reported continuous reduction in energy losses during the period of 2012-17. However, the losses were higher than the norm

Rs 1306.76 cr

Fixed by SERC in all the years. As a result, the Company was burdened with additional loss of Rs 1306.76 crore during 2012-17

As the Company did not approach the SERC for approval of Financial Restructuring Plan, State Electricity Regulatory Commission did not allow the company to recover interest of Rs 140.74 crore on rescheduled loans