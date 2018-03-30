HYDERABAD: Two Bills, taking the total Gram Panchayats in the State to 12,751 and the urban local bodies (ULB) including municipalities and municipal corporations to 147, were passed with voice vote in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a debate, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that elections to Panchayat Raj bodies were due and they would be held very soon.

The delay in conducting the elections to Gram Panchayats was due to the non-preparation of electoral rolls till this month. The Chief Minister said that the term of the Panchayat Raj bodies would expire in July and the elections would be held soon by the State Election Commission, he said.

Rao said the two Bills — Panchayat Raj Bill, 2018 and the Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018 — were intended to strengthen the local bodies. “Another Bill bringing reforms to municipalities and corporations will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” the CM explained. Rao said the village secretary would be held responsible for several targets.