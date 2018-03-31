HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed people of Telangana with budgetary manipulations, the Congress on Friday announced that it would approach NITI Aayog and other Central agencies to take action against the TRS government “for its financial fraud and fudging figures,” following the Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG) findings in its audit report on State finances and other sectors for 2016-17.

“CAG report is a slap on the face of TRS government. The report has exposed the mismanagement, inefficiency and dubious governance of CM KCR. In view of the CAG findings, KCR has lost moral ground to continue anymore as CM. He must step down,” TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju demanded.