KHAMMAM: A Canadian national was electrocuted while another suffered severe burns after they came into contact with live wires while walking in the corridors of a building in Kothagudem district.

According to police, the two Canadians Solomon and Nathan John were employed in Thailand. They have a common friend Samuel Raj Joseph, who runs Team Community Resource Centre at Laxmidevipalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The centre imparts teaching skills to students.

On the invitation of Joseph, the two Canadians came to the centre for taking classes to the students on media and photography. On Friday evening when the duo were walking in the corridor, they came in contact with live electric wires that were hanging from a street light near the centre.