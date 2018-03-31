KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident here on Friday, an assistant sub-inspector of police, who came under the wheels of a lorry and was bleeding profusely, was allegedly left unattended to for more than 10 minutes by scores of passers-by who were busy clicking pictures and videos of the bleeding police officer. Though he was battling for life no one came forward to either shift him to a hospital or alert the ‘108’ emergency staff.

Bhukya Bhaskar (58), who was attached to the Raghunadhapalem police station, along with Raghunadhapalem Rural SI Chiranjeevi and other staff, went to Arekodu village for bandobust as a draw was being taken for selecting beneficiaries of two-bedroom housing scheme. Around 11.30 am, the police team was returning to Khammam and as they reached the Warangal crossroads, Bhaskar got down from the police vehicle to take his two-wheeler which he had parked on the other side of the road.

As he was crossing the road, a cement ash-laden lorry hit him and Bhaskar came under its front wheels. As Bhaskar was bleeding profusely, scores of people gathered near him. They were heard talking among themselves that the injured man was alive but no one was bothered to call the police or the ambulance. The incident took place just 50 yards away from the Khammam Rural police station.



It was only after a good 10 minutes that the police came to know about the accident and reached the place to see the ASI lying in a pool of blood, but still alive. They shifted him to a nearby district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him dead.Speaking to Express, ACP (Rural) P Naresh Reddy said it was very unfortunate that the people gathered there were inhuman. “After learning about the accident, our staff shifted him to the headquarters hospital but it was too late,’’ he said. Bhaskar was to retire in a month. He had four daughters and a son. His wife is a head nurse at Karepalli hospital. Lorry driver G Suresh was arrested.