HYDERABAD: Department of English, GITAM deemed-to-be-University, Hyderabad, will organise a two-day Faculty Development Programme on ‘Current Methods and Approaches in the Teaching of English Language and Literature’ on its campus on April 2-3.The programme will be conducted in association with ELTAI (English Language Teachers’ Association of India), Medak Chapter.

The objectives of the programme are to understand the interface between language and literature, critical theories and techniques, acquire insights, develop a literary sense of appreciation, experience new thoughts, encourage open dialogue and share cultural nuances. It also aims at encouraging sharing of different perspectives and interpretations through certain set models and choose material for teaching.