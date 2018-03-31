HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may have declared March 29 as the date for commencement of summer vacation for all government, aided, un-aided and private junior colleges, but the possibility of a summer vacation for students look bleak this year too. Classes for intermediate year-II commenced in most corporate colleges over a fortnight ago and preparation is ongoing for year-I students to begin their classes from April 2.

Even though TSBIE has not started the admission process for year-I, these colleges have finalised their admissions even with the SSC examination underway. With competitive examinations round the corner — JEE Mains on April 8, Eamcet —from 2-7 May and NEET on May 6, colleges are conducting special classes for their top students. While this happens every year in corporate colleges, this year government colleges too have followed the suit.

The government has set up two centres, one each for boys and girls, in 20 centres across the state where a month-long residential training is being imparted to top performers of government junior colleges. Of these 1,000 students, 100 students (five from each centre) will be selected & given 10-day specialised coaching in Hyderabad.

“The camps commenced from March 19 and will be ongoing till April 19.Thereafter a 10-day programme will be conducted till April 30 in Hyderabad. The students are given rigorous training with classes from 8 am - 6 pm with no holidays including Sundays,” said Laxma Reddy, assistant director of Commissionerate of Intermediate Education. He revealed that through the pilot project, their aim is to help 10-15 students get top NEET scores and nearly 50 per cent of students to secures good ranks in Eamcet. P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, government intermediate Colleges Association, said that declaring summer vacation close on the heels of the national level competitive examinations would have an impact on the students.