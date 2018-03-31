MAHBUBNAGAR/HYDERABAD : “Yeppudochamannadi kaadu annaya!... bullet diginda leda” (It doesn’t matter when we come, what matters is whether we hit the target or not)- it is a popular dialogue in Tollywood super star Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Pokiri. IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday fell back on this popular phrase to take up arms against the Congress.“Congress leaders are claiming that their party is the oldest one.

They say that they ruled the country and the State most of the time. But, what is their contribution to the development of our country and Telangana in the past 65 years? Yeppudochamannadi kaadu annaya!... bullet diginda leda,” he attacked, while recalling the Pokiri movie dialogue, the Congress bigwigs.Addressing a series of public meetings during his whirlwind visit across the Wanaparthy district on Friday, KTR, hurled high voltage fireworks at the leaders of main opposition party such as former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, ex-ministers- DK Aruna and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others.

The silver-tongued politico, who is being considered as the second-in-command in the ruling TRS used all the meetings to convince the people that even though Congress Party was in power for most of the time in the then united State, it had completely ignored the development of Telangana. “But, TRS put the State on path of development and made the TS a role model in implementing welfare schemes to all other States within a short span of four years. Thats the difference between TRS and Congress Party,” he said. Even as his father KCR is concentrating on national politics, Rama Rao has assumed the responsibility of preparing his party cadres for the next Assembly polls.

Following ending of the budget session, KTR seems to have intensified addressing public meetings to beat the drum for government schemes. On Friday, he addressed a series of public meetings in Palamuru region. After listing out all the welfare schemes, the TRS leader made an appeal to the local people to ensure that local (Devarkadra segment) MLA A Venkateswar Reddy, who had won the seat with 17,000 votes majority in 2014 polls, get reelected this time with 70,000 votes. This proves that he has sounded the poll bugle from his party side and would play star campaigner role in the run-up to the polls.