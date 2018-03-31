HYDERABAD: In an attempt to extend its footprint to new areas, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) is all set to form a new zone covering three states Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC). Five districts having dense forests — three in Chhattisgarh and one each in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh — will come under the MMC zone. But there is no specific information whether Telangana districts will be included in the proposed MMC zone. However, the special party police forces combing the state’s border areas have been alerted and asked to be vigilant.

A senior police officer told Express that after the alleged encounter in Chhattisgarh a few days ago, in which several armed Maoists were killed, the special teams identified a Maoist camp where they found the extremists party’s internal letters that do not have ‘To’ and ‘From’ addresses. The correspondence is suspected to have been carried through couriers. “According to one letter, the Maoists have made certain plans for the 2019 general election and took measures to strengthen the party in new locations. Though the party had planned to spread its activities to Maharashtra, some latest letters indicate that it is all set to form a new zone in the name of — Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh,’’ the officer said.

It has come to be known that the MMC zone will be the Maoists’ second biggest after the Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division. Sources revealed that a senior ‘commander’ in Sukma district has been assigned the task of mingling with people in tribal areas and other places in MMC localities and to recruit cadre for the party in MMC. Telangana senior police officials said that the new zone of MMC is spread from Chhattisgarh to Maharshtra via Madhya Pradesha, skirting Telangana.

In the wake of Telangana party secretary Jagan’s latest statement that they would target VVIPs and political leaders in retaliation to the major encounter near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, state police officers said that they had taken all safety measures such as conducting combing operations and providing security to VVIPs and political leaders in rural areas. “Combing is a regular exercise and our teams have been alerted to take safety measures. If any information about Maoist movement near border areas is received, we will not hesitate to engage the Maoists,’’ sources said.

Seized gadgets sent to forensic lab

On March 2, a major encounter took place on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in which 12 Maoists, including women, and a policeman were killed. Police seized some gadgets that were used by the Maoists. According to sources, the gadgets, including mobile phones, were sent to forensic lab for decoding some information and are still under verification.