HYDERABAD: A new executive body of the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association for year 2018-19 was elected on Thursday. C Damodar Reddy, currently Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s legal cell convener, was elected as president in a keenly contested election. He defeated his nearest rival Ponnam Ashok Goud by a margin of 13 votes.

C Hari Preeth won the vice-presidential election. Komatireddy Venkat Narsimha Reddy and Sunkari Janardhan Goud were elected as secretaries, Uppala Shanthi Bhushan Rao as joint secretary.