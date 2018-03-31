HYDERABAD: The heat wave conditions predicted for Friday and Saturday have fizzled out and mercury levels across the State did not rise alarmingly as expected. While the maximum temperatures have been hovering above 360C, the highest was recorded at 41.3 0C on Friday. However, humidity levels too were on the rise. Strangely, a large number of mandals in the state have recorded 90 per cent humidity, according to Telangana State Development Planning societies’ 831 automated weather stations.

However, weather scientists at the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre say it is nearly impossible to have 100 per cent humidity unless it rains. According to them, the humidity is maximum at around 5.30 a.m and Hyderabad has recorded 78.8 per cent humidity on Friday. “The variation between ‘dew point’ and ‘dry bulb’ will be the least in the early morning hours. The maximum humidity also means maximum moisture content present in the air,” said a Met official.

Now, IMD has predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places across Telangana on Sunday and Monday. The seven-day forecast of IMD suggests a drop of at least 2-4 0C in temperatures for a few days after Sunday. Rain or thundershowers are predicted in the evenings or nights. This phenomenon is a result of rising humidity.