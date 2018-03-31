HYDERABAD: With the conversion of tribal hamlets into the new village panchayats, the tribal communities would rule themselves and spend their funds as per their needs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday. Addressing a large number of tribals who descended on Pragathi Bhavan to thank the government for making tribal hamlets as Panchayats, Rao called upon the communities to avail the opportunity to develop their tribal villages.

The Chief Minister said that each tribal village would get `20 lakh annually including State and Central government funds and NREGS funds. Rao assured that there would be no power or drinking water problem in tribal villages.With the beginning of Mission Bhagiratha, the tribal villages would get purified water, the Chief Minister said. If the tribals utilised the ST Sub-Plan funds, the poverty in tribal areas would be wiped out. He said that the State would spend around `35,000 crore under ST Sub-plan in next five years. TRS MPs Sitaram Naik and Bura Narsaiah Goud, MLA Redya Naik and MLC Karne Prabhakar and others were present at the meeting.

Large number of tribals from agency areas came to Pragathi Bhavan on Friday wearing their traditional dress and carrying musical instruments. They thanked the Chief Minister for converting tribal hamlets as villages, through Panchayat Raj Bill, which was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Hemant Soren lauds KLIS

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren termed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as a wonderful project. Soren along with Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao visited the KLIS project site in a helicopter from Begumpet on Friday.

KCR meets Shekhar Gupta

KCR discussed about the proposed Federal Front with senior journalist and columnist Shekhar Gupta on Friday. When Gupta called on him at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM explained to him about his plans to form a Front at national level. “They discussed extensively on National Politics,” the CMO stated in a press release.