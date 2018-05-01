Allow us to fill up vacant seats: Private degree colleges tell Telangana higher education council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with TSCHE over DOST guidelines, private colleges are now seeking a review of the decision on seat allotment. According to 2018-19 DOST guidelines, candidates will lose their seat in both degree and EAMCET if they do not complete the admission formality within a day or two of blocking the seats. Simply put, unlike previous years, candidates cannot block seats in both degree and engineering colleges.

They have to pay the fees within a couple of days of blocking the seat. Failing to do so will result in cancellation of the seats and it will again be open to candidates. DOST convenor Prof R Limbadri told Express that this was a measure to curb wastage of seats. College managements say that approximately around 10,000 students, every year, who do not register with DOST or change their minds after booking seats in engineering colleges.

“Even if seats are getting wasted, what say does the government and TSCHE have in this? They should, on the contrary, allow a mop-up round after the final round of counselling is over so that the students don’t suffer and there are no vacant seats,” asks Laxma Reddy, president of Aspire, an association of private un-aided educational institutions. Colleges say they have pointed out to authorities that despite being under the DOST, different colleges affiliated to different Universities charge a different fee for the same course.

“We also have apprehensions that the DOST system favours government colleges. All helplines are at government colleges and these people push students towards government colleges,” said a principal of a degree college in the city. Unaided private colleges will be meeting TSCHE members on May 3 to discuss their grievances.