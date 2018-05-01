Home States Telangana

Allow us to fill up vacant seats: Private degree colleges tell Telangana higher education council

Unhappy with TSCHE over DOST guidelines, private colleges are now seeking a review of the decision on seat allotment.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pre University II examination.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with TSCHE over DOST guidelines, private colleges are now seeking a review of the decision on seat allotment. According to 2018-19 DOST guidelines, candidates will lose their seat in both degree and EAMCET if they do not complete the admission formality within a day or two of blocking the seats. Simply put, unlike previous years, candidates cannot block seats in both degree and engineering colleges.

They have to pay the fees within a couple of days of blocking the seat. Failing to do so will result in cancellation of the seats and it will again be open to candidates. DOST convenor Prof R Limbadri told Express that this was a measure to curb wastage of seats. College managements say that approximately around 10,000 students, every year, who do not register with DOST or change their minds after booking seats in engineering colleges.

“Even if seats are getting wasted, what say does the government and TSCHE have in this? They should, on the contrary, allow a mop-up round after the final round of counselling is over so that the students don’t suffer and there are no vacant seats,” asks Laxma Reddy, president of Aspire, an association of private un-aided educational institutions. Colleges say they have pointed out to authorities that despite being under the DOST, different colleges affiliated to different Universities charge a different fee for the same course.
“We also have apprehensions that the DOST system favours government colleges. All helplines are at government colleges and these people push students towards government colleges,” said a principal of a degree college in the city. Unaided private colleges will be meeting TSCHE members on May 3 to discuss their grievances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

JEE Mains: Five out of top 10 rankers are from Telugu States

Telangana MLA’s citizenship: Suspension of Centre’s order extended

Empower regional parties, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tells DMK leader MK Kanimozhi

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards