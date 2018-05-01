Bifurcation woes hit consumer disputes redressal bodies of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The woes of consumers, it seems, are not related just to slow disposal of cases at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) but also to the frozen amounts of statutory amounts deposited with them.

Prior to 2010 many consumers had deposited statutory amounts with the SCDRC in order to appeal against the judgments of the district fora which went against them. But due to some ‘mismatch’ in calculations and the deposit being made to ‘public deposit account’, as officials point out, the amount has been frozen ever since. Till now there has been no further action on the amount to be shared between the Andhra Pradesh SCDRC and the Telangana SCDRC and several consumers have been in the lurch.

“There are several who still hope that the amounts would be released but to no avail as the statutory deposits have been frozen until now,” said an official on condition of anonymity. He added that the “amounts have been deposited in public deposit accounts and there has been a mismatch in the figures that caused the confusion and led the freezing of the money but even after the state’s bifurcation the amount has not been divided.” Though attempts have been made to reach Telangana SCDRC president justice BN Rao Nalla, there was no response on the exact amount of deposits frozen. However, it is believed that deposits to the tune of Rs 2 crore have been frozen. According to Section 15 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, any person who is aggrieved by an order made by a district forum can appeal against such order within 30 days by paying Rs 25,000.

Consumer mediation centre launched

In order to resolve disputes faster, a consumer mediation centre has been launched by Consumer Law Chair of NALSAR University of law and Confederation of All Telangana Consumer Organisation on the premises of Elders Club International Foundation located near Baghlingampally. The mediation centre is set to aid consumers who are willing to fight for their rights at appropriate judicial platform—in this case it is the district fora or the State commission of the redressal of consumer disputes. “Resolution of disputes by mediation is the best way out,” observed Justice G Chandramathi, former HC judge.