Congress ridicules KCR's bid to dabble in national politics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to unite regional parties, TPCC chief spokesman Dasoju Sravan has said that the Chief Minister is giving an impression that he has resolved all the problems confronting the people of Telangana and is now turning his attention to national issues to bring about a qualitative change.

Talking with reporters here on Monday, Sravan came down heavily on TRS leaders, alleging that they were suffering from schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder, "which made them believe that they fulfilled all the electoral promises they had made to people in 2014 elections."

"The TRS has been cheating people with a bunch of lies on the fulfilment of promises. For instance, during the TRS plenary meeting, none other than KCR claimed that the state government had fulfilled 100 per cent promises. But the fact is the state government has failed to fulfil a single major promise made in the TRS manifesto. We challenge the TRS leaders to come to an open debate at least on the construction of double bedroom houses," he said.

The Congress leader accused Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy of insulting soldiers by stating that they drew salaries for doing nothing.

"I strongly condemn the remark made by Jagadish Reddy targeting TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and alleging that Uttam had done nothing for the country as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force except taking salaries. Uttam had served as a fighter pilot and risked his life serving the nation on China and Pakistan borders for several years," Sravan claimed.