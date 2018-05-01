Home States Telangana

Congress ridicules KCR's bid to dabble in national politics

TPCC chief spokesman Dasoju Sravan has said that the Chief Minister is giving an impression that he has resolved all the problems confronting the people of Telangana.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao | PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to unite regional parties, TPCC chief spokesman Dasoju Sravan has said that the Chief Minister is giving an impression that he has resolved all the problems confronting the people of Telangana and is now turning his attention to national issues to bring about a qualitative change.

Talking with reporters here on Monday, Sravan came down heavily on TRS leaders, alleging that they were suffering from schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder, "which made them believe that they fulfilled all the electoral promises they had made to people in 2014 elections."

"The TRS has been cheating people with a bunch of lies on the fulfilment of promises. For instance, during the TRS plenary meeting, none other than KCR claimed that the state government had fulfilled 100 per cent promises. But the fact is the state government has failed to fulfil a single major promise made in the TRS manifesto. We challenge the TRS leaders to come to an open debate at least on the construction of double bedroom houses," he said.

The Congress leader accused Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy of insulting soldiers by stating that they drew salaries for doing nothing.

"I strongly condemn the remark made by Jagadish Reddy targeting TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and alleging that Uttam had done nothing for the country as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force except taking salaries. Uttam had served as a fighter pilot and risked his life serving the nation on China and Pakistan borders for several years," Sravan claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Vemulawada MLA's citizenship: HC extends suspension of Centre's order

Handcuffs

Telangana ACB nabs district survey employee for accepting bribe from retired army man

Hyderabad High Court

Public servants can't be tried without prior sanction: Hyderabad High Court

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards