Empower regional parties, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tells DMK leader MK Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been making efforts to bring in a qualitative change in politics by uniting regional parties, on Monday said that in the 2019 general elections, all regional parties put together would secure more seats than the two national parties — the BJP and the Congress. During the second day of his stay in Chennai on Monday, Rajya Sabha member and DMK leader MK Kanimozhi called on KCR at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel.

They discussed various issues on national politics during the meeting. “CM KCR told the DMK leader that only when the regional parties are strong enough, the federal spirit would sustain in the country. Then Kanimozhi complimented and congratulated the CM for his efforts to bring in a qualitative change in the country,” the CMO stated in a release. Agreeing with KCR that more powers need to be transferred to States from the Centre to formulate policies in each State as per local needs, the DMK MP said that regional parties should work together for the development of the nation and all the States.

Then, Kanimozhi told him that she would come to Hyderabad soon to study Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Akhilesh to meet CM KCR

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav is expected to call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, ostensibly to discuss about KCR’s efforts to bring in a qualitative change at national level by uniting regional parties.

TRS leaders are of the view that KCR’s latest meeting with DMK leaders has provided the much-needed impetus to the proposal.