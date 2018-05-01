JEE Mains: Five out of top 10 rankers are from Telugu States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Two students from Telangana made it to the top 10 in JEE Mains results that were declared by the CBSE on Monday. Gattu Mytraya and GV Srivardhan secured fifth and 10th ranks respectively in the country. Both secured 350 marks out of 360. J Shiva Tarun, another student from Telangana with 340 marks made it to the 14 place.

Gattu Mytraya

Among the top ten rankers, five were from Telangana and AP. In fact, both the first and second rankers, B Suraj Krishna and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli are from the neighbouring State. City-lad Mytraya, said that the credit for his success goes to his teachers. “My success is because of the schedule and curriculum that was designed for us. The teachers here are like rocks on which we can lay our foundations and move forward,” he said.

Among the girls, Vishnu Manogya clinched 46 rank in the open category and was first among girls. “There were weekly tests which helped us prepare. It was because of the support from my parents and college and the stress-free environment that I could perform so well,” she said.

Students who clear Mains will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced through which they will be able to get admissions into IITs. Students who clear Mains are also eligible for admissions in NITs and IIITs.