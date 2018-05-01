Lack of financial help killing Telangana's government aided colleges?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 75 aided colleges in the State offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses, of which 52 are in Hyderabad, are on the verge of shutting down, thanks to the refusal of Telangana government to provide them financial aid. Aided colleges in the city —Badruka college, AV College, Andhra Mahila Sabha college, SP College, Kasturba Gandhi college, New Science College, Pragati Mahavidyalaya, St Anns college and Roda Mistry college to name a few — have been popular for several years for providing quality education to students.

One of the main reasons for this popularity was that aided colleges could hire highly qualified and experienced teachers at good pay scales set by the Central government. Aided colleges are supposed to get financial aid from state government for payment of salaries to teachers recruited for the aided positions. The salaries provided to teachers in aided degree colleges are on par with the University Grants Commission(UGC) scales set for Assistant Professor and Associate Professor in universities and can be as much as Rs 2 lakh per month. In turn, these colleges offer quality education to students at an affordable cost as their tuition fees is set on par with government colleges.

In 2004, erstwhile AP government issued a Government Order(GO)-GO.MS.35 that banned the filling up of vacant aided positions in all aided degree colleges. As a result, over the years, the number of teachers in aided colleges whose salaries were being paid by government started dwindling even as they continued to retire. Due to ban on recruitment of aided teaching posts, college managements started recruiting teachers at much lower salaries, as low as `10,000 per month, thereby affecting the quality of teachers and education in aided colleges.

Prof A Ravi Kumar, former Principal of Sardar Patel College, one of the aided colleges being run by the Osmania Graduates Association and The Exhibition Society said, “With cutting down of aid by government, aided colleges will have to shut their shop or become like other private colleges and charge higher tuition fees because although the aid has been stopped, aided colleges cannot charge higher fees and have to continue charging tuition fees as low as `5,000 per year. This will not prove enough to provide high quality teachers and infrastructure to students. In SP College, the number of aided teachers has come down from 70 to just 14 now.”

Prof Ramesh Reddy, Correspondent for AV College said, “TS government has completely neglected education and is promoting privatisation. We met Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal few days back requesting him to continue the aid from government but there has been non-concrete response from him. The number of aided teachers in our college has come down from 77 to just 3 now.”

‘Withdraw GO MS 35’

Managements of aided colleges in TS have been asking State government to withdraw the GO MS 35, start providing aid again for aided colleges and many of their representatives met Commissioner for Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal recently to discuss the issue. However, Telangana government has not paid any heed to their requests yet