Man held in Telangana for detaining minor boy

A private water plant owner who chained a minor boy by confining in a room for two days on suspecting the boy over theft of mobile phone, was detained by police here on Monday. 

Published: 01st May 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private water plant owner who chained a minor boy by confining in a room for two days on suspecting the boy over theft of mobile phone, was detained by police here on Monday.  According to police,  the owner of Aqua Gold Drop water plant Raju detained and assaulted the minor boy who was working at water plant for stealing his mobile phone. 

Two days ago, Raju’s cell phone was missing at water plant. The owner started suspecting the boy and assaulted him.  As the boy denied the offence, the owner confined the minor in a room by chaining his legs.  A customer noticed the incident and informed to police. Police visited the place and rescued the boy. A case has been registered.

