Telangana ACB nabs district survey employee for accepting bribe from retired army man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested Vikarabad district survey and land records assistant director for accepting bribe amount of Rs 60,000 from a retired army man for processing the sanction of his 4.5 acre land that is allotted by the government.

The accused officer is N Sadasivudu, Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records, Vikarabad District.

ACB officials caught the accused officer red-handed at his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of 60,000 from Srinivas Reddy, an ex-army personnel for processing the sanction of his 4.5 acres land allotted by the government to the retired army personnel.

When Sadasivudu tried to run away from the place, the ACB officials caught hold of him and seized bribe amount from the former. The officials would produce the accused before the court for judicial remand.

The complainant M Srinivas Reddy said the state government allotted land of 18 acres to three retired army men including him in 2007 based on directions of Solider Board.

"When the government sanctioned the land, Navipet mandal revenue officials conducted survey by mandal surveyor Sudhakar after he forcibly demanded bribe of Rs 60,000 and accepted it by issuing documents allotting 4.5 acres each retired army of three persons,'' Srinivas Reddy said.

Later, it came to light that the mandal surveyor done wrong survey in allotting 2.5 acre to each retired army men than 4.5 acre to each person. To make corrections, the trio applied for district survey and land records officials by meeting Sadasivudu who demanded bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

"When we requested the officer to consider our service to the nation, Sadasivudu demanded us to hand over the land to him or pay bribe to get the work done,'' the complainant said.

Unable to offer bribe and harassment of accused officer, the retired army men approached the ACB officials. The complainant was a driver of army working at Pokhran- II site in Rajasthan state.