Telangana finance minister ’s wife Etela Jamuna Reddy to join politics?

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: For the past few days, Etela Jamuna Reddy has been playing an active role in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, represented by her husband and finance minister Etela Rajender. Following this, political circles are agog on whether she would enter politics in the coming days.

Providing credence to such an argument, Jamuna attended a programme to make Dharmaram villagers call off their indefinite strike against the merger of their village with Jammikunta municipality. On Saturday night, she visited the venue in Jammikunta and convinced villagers to call off their strike. She told them that the decision to merge villages which are within five kilometers distance with civic bodies was a decision taken by the Central government. “It doesn’t come under the purview of the state government. Several villagers filed cases in courts. After court’s judgment, the minister will take a decision,” she told the villagers and made them call off strike by giving them lemon juice.

She also has been participating in local functions in order to remain in touch with the people of the constituency.Her endeavours are being seen as pre-poll exercises to woo voters from the Reddy community. After Muddasani Damodar Reddy was defeated in the constituency, TRS leader Etela Rajender has been winning from the constituency in the last three Assembly elections continuously.

The buzz in TRS circles is that Rajender may be sent to Lok Sabha as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is firm on forming Federal Front at national level. Since Rajender is a close associate of the CM, he may be sent to the Parliament. In that case, Huzurabad Assembly seat may be given to Jamuna.