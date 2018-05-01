Home States Telangana

Telangana MLA’s citizenship: Suspension of Centre’s order extended

The ministry's order declared that Ramesh would cease to be a citizen of India with effect from the date of issue of that order.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The High Court on Monday extended, till June 8, its earlier interim order suspending the orders of the ministry of home affairs which declared  Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh (TRS) as not a citizen of India. While impleading the complainant, Adi Srinivas, in the case filed by Ramesh, imposed costs Rs 3,000 on Ramesh for not deliberately making Srinivas as one of the respondents in the case.

Justice M Seetharama Murti passed this order on a petition filed by Ramesh seeking quashing of the order of the home ministry, cancelling his Indian citizenship and rejecting his ‘review petition’. In August last year, the home ministry had stated that Ramesh had obtained the certificate of Indian citizenship by duping the government and concealing crucial material facts and held him guilty of suppression of facts. The ministry’s order declared that Ramesh would cease to be a citizen of India with effect from the date of issue of that order.  

Ramesh then filed a review petition challenging the order. When the ministry rejected the review petition, he moved the HC. Ramesh submitted that Srinivas, who lost election to him, had lodged a complaint alleging that he had obtained citizenship by wrongful means. In January this year, the court suspended the orders for six weeks.

Srinivas then filed a petition with a plea that he be impleaded in the case filed by Ramesh. He alleged that Ramesh had intentionally not made him one of the respondents. Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge impleaded him as one of the respondents.

