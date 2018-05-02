Adilabad records highest temperature, sizzles at 45 degrees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s getting hotter by the day, in Hyderabad and across Telangana. Temperature across several places in city remained above 40, forcing many denizens to remain indoors. Highest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at Charminar, with mercury levels touching 43, according to the TSDPS. Areas in the city such as Khairathabad, Ramachandrapuram, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, and Bandlaguda recorded temperatures above 42. According to trends in the readings, it’s hottest between 2 pm and 4 pm in the city.

Meanwhile, across the State, maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 in Jagtial and Adilabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded the highest temperature at 45 degrees in Adilabad. Meanwhile, the IMD has already pressed the alert button as it issued a heatwave warning at several places in the State including Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Jagitial for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Maximum temperatures likely to be around 42 - 44 degrees which are 2 to 3 degrees above normal over some parts of Telangana on Wednesday,” a statement read from IMD. However, it has also issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Suryapet among others.