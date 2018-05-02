Home States Telangana

Adilabad records highest temperature, sizzles at 45 degrees

It’s getting hotter by the day, in Hyderabad and across Telangana. Temperature across several places in city remained above 40, forcing many denizens to remain indoors.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

A canopy erected at Patny crossroads traffic signal to provide shade for motorists from the heat as temperatures soar in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s getting hotter by the day, in Hyderabad and across Telangana. Temperature across several places in city remained above 40, forcing many denizens to remain indoors. Highest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at Charminar, with mercury levels touching 43, according to the TSDPS. Areas in the city such as Khairathabad, Ramachandrapuram, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, and Bandlaguda recorded temperatures above 42. According to trends in the readings, it’s hottest between 2 pm and 4 pm in the city.

Meanwhile, across the State, maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 in Jagtial and Adilabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded the highest temperature at 45 degrees in Adilabad. Meanwhile, the IMD has already pressed the alert button as it issued a heatwave warning at several places in the State including Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Jagitial for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Maximum temperatures likely to be around 42 - 44 degrees which are 2 to 3 degrees above normal over some parts of Telangana on Wednesday,” a statement read from IMD. However, it has also issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Suryapet among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adilabad summer Hyderabad
More from this section

Telangana farmers committee appointment: Centre, Telangana issued notices

TPCC releases declaration on tribal issues

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HC stays recruitment to sub-engineer posts in Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today