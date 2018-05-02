Cash reserves deposited under Rythu Bandhu scheme: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the required funds and cash reserves for providing investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme were deposited in the banks and asked the bankers not to divert the money supposed to be given under the scheme for other purposes.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for the farmers to withdraw cash as and when they present the cheques in the banks. On Tuesday, Rs 4,114.62 crore was kept ready at various banks and finance secretary is meeting RBI officials to make arrangements for getting another Rs 2,000 crore,” the CM said on Tuesday at a review meet at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao said that they had decided to distribute 57.33 lakh Pattadar Passbooks to farmers across the State. 4.6 lakh did not link their Aadhaar cards. 52,72,779 farmers who had linked their Aadhaar number, would get passbooks and cheques.Chief secretary SK Joshi held a video conference with district collectors on cheque distribution programme.

Akhilesh to lunch with KCR today

Hyderabad: In a step towards making Federal Front a reality, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will have a luncheon meeting with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. Sources said that Akhilesh Yadav would arrive at Begumpet airport in a special flight at around 10.30 am. He will be received by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. From there, he will leave for Haritha Plaza and later have a luncheon meeting to with Rao at Pragathi Bhavan around 12 noon.