CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy hints at alliance with Telangana Jana Samithi

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his party would strive for the defeat of BJP at the national-level and the TRS in the state, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that his party will not be looking at a national-level alliance with like-minded parties but will go for alliances with state as a unit. "In Telangana, the party is likely to work along with the newly floated party Telangana Jana Samithi of TJAC chairman Prof M Kodandaram," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sudhakar Reddy said it is difficult to forge a national alliance to defeat the BJP at the national level. "We will force alliances as per the situation in that particular state,'' he said.

Coming to the Telangana State, Sudhakar Reddy said they have political differences with TRS in the state and the party's state committee is trying to form a platform with various parties against TRS and the BJP.

On the party's national meeting held at Kerala, the party had adopted unanimously the political resolution after several amendments. "We have decided to strengthen Left parties in the coming elections and take the parties as a political alternative before the people,'' he said.

