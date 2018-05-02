Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC stays recruitment to sub-engineer posts in Telangana

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the recruitment process to sub-engineer posts in Telangana Transco till June 4.

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the recruitment process to sub-engineer posts in Telangana Transco till June 4. Besides, the court directed for constitution of a committee with the heads of departments concerned of IIT, JNTU and Osmania to identify correct answers for the two questions relating to the recruitment test. The committee has to examine the objections raised by the petitioners and submit a report with correct answers before the court.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order in a petition filed by H Venkatesh and D Raghuram from Karimnagar district seeking to award one mark to each of them in the examination held on Feb 25 for filling the sub-engineer posts. Petitioners’ counsel pointed out that the answer to a question was wrong in the key released for the above examination. The petitioners have lost one mark because of the mistakes in the test, he added.

