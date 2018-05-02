Home States Telangana

Minor raped at cinema theatre in Telangana

A 25-year-old employee of a film theatre was reportedly taken into custody by police for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually at Borabanda of Sanathnagar police limits on Tuesday.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old employee of a film theatre was reportedly taken into custody by police for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually at Borabanda of Sanathnagar police limits on Tuesday. The incident took place when the girl went to fetch water from the theatre premises.

Sanathnagar Inspector E Venkat Reddy said that Prashanth, who works in the cinema theatre,  took the girl into a room in the cellar and assaulted her sexually.  The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police. A case of rape was registered and the accused was taken into custody.
According to police, the girl along with her parents lives in a slum in the vicinity of Vijetha theatre in Borabanda area. She regularly goes to the theatre to fetch water as there is no water supply to the slum.

