Minor raped at cinema theatre in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old employee of a film theatre was reportedly taken into custody by police for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually at Borabanda of Sanathnagar police limits on Tuesday. The incident took place when the girl went to fetch water from the theatre premises.

Sanathnagar Inspector E Venkat Reddy said that Prashanth, who works in the cinema theatre, took the girl into a room in the cellar and assaulted her sexually. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police. A case of rape was registered and the accused was taken into custody.

According to police, the girl along with her parents lives in a slum in the vicinity of Vijetha theatre in Borabanda area. She regularly goes to the theatre to fetch water as there is no water supply to the slum.