Sand mafia attacks sub-collector, officials in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A team of revenue officials including a sub-collector was attacked by the sand mafia when they went to prevent illegal sand mining in Sunkini village in Kotagiri police limits in the district. The members of the sand mafia pelted the officials with stones and forcibly took away some vehicles seized by them.

On credible information about illegal sand mining activities, a team of nearly 30 revenue officials led by Bodhan sub-collector Anurag Jayanthi went to Sunkini village at around 3.30 am on Tuesday where they found heavy machines being used for sand mining and transportation.

According to Kotagiri tahsildar P Vittal, they were receiving frequent complaints of sand mining and specific information that a sand contractor who got permission in Maharashtra sand quarry in Manjeera river is into illegal sand mining activity at Sunkini in Bodhan revenue division.

Anurag Jayanthi and his team reached the spot and seized four JCBs and other vehicles from the spot. There were nearly 50 persons, including some locals, engaged in the illegal activity. After seizing the vehicles, the officials asked the persons involved in the illegal activity to accompany them. The workers walked for some distance and suddenly rained stones on the officials who had to run helter-skelter for cover. Later, the sand mine workers fled to the Maharashtra side along with the seized vehicles.Three Village Revenue Assistants -- Sainath, Srinivas and Shankar -- suffered minor injuries in the attack. Bodhan police rushed to the spot but, by then, the attackers had fled.

Kotagri police sub-inspector G Raj Bharath said they registered cases under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against the attackers based on a complaint by VRA Sainath. A police team is likely to go to Maharashtra to track and arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Bodhan sub-collector has submitted a report to higher officials on the incident. Speaking to Express, Anurag Jayanthi said they would not allow sand excavation in Manjeera river.

“We have been regularly receiving complaints about sand mining along the banks of Manjeera near Sunkini village after which we raided the place,’’ he said.

Sand excavation is not permitted with heavy machinery in any state, he said, adding that they would constitute separate teams, including police, to curb illegal sand mining in rivers and streams in Bodhan revenue division.