Soon, 307 parks across Telangana to have open gyms

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There's good news for fitness enthusiasts. Over 50 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State, excluding the GHMC, will now have modern gym equipment installed in public parks for the benefit of visitors.

Taking a cue from GHMC and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), authorities have planned to set up about 307 open gyms in municipal parks in 51 ULBs shortly.

The initiative, first started by GHMC, is a major hit in Hyderabad with several people who prefer working out in the open compared to gyms utilising the facility.

The proposed 307 open gyms in parks would be established by Telangana Municipal Administration Department with a loan received from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank) towards the cost Telangana Municipal Development Project TMDP.

The Director of Municipal Administration(DMA) has invited bids from agencies for supply and installation of equipment with one year annual maintenance contract. These gyms will have state-of-art exercise equipment and will be installed at the municipal parks that are developed and maintained by the ULBs.

Equipment that would be installed in these parks include fitness machines like abdominal rider, vertical shoulder pull, leg extension and curl machines, shoulder twisters, seat twisters, pull chairs and chest push machines among others.

The equipment being supplied for these parks is suitable for all age groups and can also be used for medical and health treatments for joint problems and aches, DMA officials said.

Bids invited

DMA has invited bids from agencies for supply  and installation of equipment with one year annual maintenance contract

