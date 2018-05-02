Home States Telangana

Telangana chugged 21 lakh bottles of beer per day in March!

The beer consumption in April, 2015 was just 29 lakh cases and the consumption has been steadily increasing every year since.

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is very hot, undoubtedly. Not just the weather reports, even the sales of chilled beer point to the same. If one goes by the figures, Telanganites are chugging 20 to 21 lakh bottles of beer per day this summer. The State consumed around 53 lakh cases of beer in March and 52 lakh cases in April. This is an all time record in beer consumption in the State. If the heat waves continued in May, then the sales of beer may further increase to 60 lakh cases in a month, officials said.

The beer consumption in April, 2015 was just 29 lakh cases and the consumption has been steadily increasing every year since. “Beer is a fast moving beverage in Telangana. As the heatwaves started by March last week itself this year, consumption too increased considerably,” official sources in Excise department said on Tuesday.

Each case of beer contains 12 bottles of 750 ml quantity. This means 6.36 crore bottles of beer was consumed in March, that translates to 21 lakh bottles per day. More than 50 pc of the Excise department’s revenues comes from sale of beer in summer.

The sale of hard liquor will come down in summer and the consumption of beer will increase considerably. However, with the statistics available from 2015-16, the sale of beer has been steadily increasing in TS.

