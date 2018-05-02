Telangana opposition parties are acting as obstructor of development: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: May Day, a day to celebrate the hard work of labour and working class, turned out to be an opportunity for the ruling party to take on the Opposition. In a vitriolic attack against the Opposition, more particularly against the Congress and the newly-formed Telangana Jana Samithi, TRS ministers led by IT minister KT Rama Rao said all their efforts to destabilise the TRS government would not materialise.

"Evaru enni chesina, praja la gundello unna KCR entruka kuda pikaleru,'' (The Opposition can not even touch KCR who had made himself a place in the hearts of the people) Rama Rao said, after unfurling the party's trade union TRS Karmika Vibhag flag at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Referring to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the young minister said one cannot become a Gabbar Singh just by growing a beard. "You (Congress) were in power for 70 years. If you had ruled the state properly, there would not had been a need for a separate State and for us to fight for a separate State,'' Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao termed the Opposition parties, who opposed construction of Pragathi Bhavan (CM's Camp Office), as "Pragathi Nirodakulu" (obstructors of development), and said the doors of the Pragathi Bhavan would never be open for such obstructors of development. "Pragathi Bhavan doors will be open for those sections who wish good things for Telangana. The CM had invited various sections of employees to the Pragathi Bhavan, provided them food and announced that their salaries will be increased,'' Rama Rao said.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had opted for Labour Ministry when he was offered four other portfolios during his tenure as Union minister previously.

Speaking at another May Day celebration, home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy targeted TJS founder Prof M Kodandaram. "One person (Kodandaram) has floated a party and is talking about defeating the TRS. Are people with you? The people are with us,'' Narasimha Reddy said. He further predicted that Congress win would be confined to single digit in the elections.

KTR will emerge as the next leader: Nayani

Indicating that IT minister K T Rama Rao is the heir apparent, Nayani Narasimha Reddy on Tuesday announced that KTR will emerge as the next big leader in the party. This added credence to the speculation that KTR would take over the reins of the party once chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao shifts his focus to national politics.

What KTR said:

> Opposition is coming in the way of Pharma City and all projects conceived by government

> The previous Congress government announced two day power holiday to industries and deprived lakhs of workers of jobs

> Our government extended Rs 1000 pension to beedi workers even before there was such a demand from the section