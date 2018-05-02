Home States Telangana

Telangana sets new record in GST collection

The state has been continuing its stellar performance in the collection of goods and services tax (GST) and created a record by collecting Rs 1,876.93 crore of IGST and SGST in April this year.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state has been continuing its stellar performance in the collection of goods and services tax (GST) and created a record by collecting Rs 1,876.93 crore of IGST and SGST in April this year.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, commercial taxes principal secretary Somesh Kumar said that the state surpassed its earlier records in collections both in IGST and GST in April. It collected Rs 855.61 crore of IGST in April. The highest amount of IGST collected in the state was Rs 800.76 crore in January. Likewise, the state collected Rs 1,021.32-crore GST in April, surpassing its earlier highest collection of Rs 903.67 crore in March. "We have developed a software and are tracking GST payments regularly," he said. Some northern states, impressed by Telangana's performance, have decided to emulate its model. Some states have even sought the software prepared by Telangana.

Settlement (Rs in crore)

Month - IGST - SGST - Total

August 2017 - 418.00 - 840.79 - 1,258.79

September 2017 - 669.35 - 805.24 - 1,474.59

October 2017 - 784.00 - 847.61 - 1,631.61

November 2017 - 798.56 - 750.71 - 1,549.27

December 2017 - 768.01 - 741.12 - 1,509.13

January 2018 - 800.76 - 855.38 - 1,656.14

February 2018 - 790.67 - 794.59 - 1,585.26

March 2018 - 799.00 - 903.67 - 1,702.67

Total - 5,828.35 - 6,539.11 - 12,367.46

IGST Settlement - 705 - 0 - 705

Grand Total - 6,533.35 - 6,539.11 - 13,072.46

April 2018 - 855.61 - 1,021.32 - 1,876.93

Total - 7,388.96 - 7,560.43 - 14,949.39

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST
More from this section

Telangana farmers committee appointment: Centre, Telangana issued notices

TPCC releases declaration on tribal issues

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HC stays recruitment to sub-engineer posts in Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today