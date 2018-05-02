Telangana sets new record in GST collection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state has been continuing its stellar performance in the collection of goods and services tax (GST) and created a record by collecting Rs 1,876.93 crore of IGST and SGST in April this year.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, commercial taxes principal secretary Somesh Kumar said that the state surpassed its earlier records in collections both in IGST and GST in April. It collected Rs 855.61 crore of IGST in April. The highest amount of IGST collected in the state was Rs 800.76 crore in January. Likewise, the state collected Rs 1,021.32-crore GST in April, surpassing its earlier highest collection of Rs 903.67 crore in March. "We have developed a software and are tracking GST payments regularly," he said. Some northern states, impressed by Telangana's performance, have decided to emulate its model. Some states have even sought the software prepared by Telangana.

Settlement (Rs in crore)

Month - IGST - SGST - Total

August 2017 - 418.00 - 840.79 - 1,258.79

September 2017 - 669.35 - 805.24 - 1,474.59

October 2017 - 784.00 - 847.61 - 1,631.61

November 2017 - 798.56 - 750.71 - 1,549.27

December 2017 - 768.01 - 741.12 - 1,509.13

January 2018 - 800.76 - 855.38 - 1,656.14

February 2018 - 790.67 - 794.59 - 1,585.26

March 2018 - 799.00 - 903.67 - 1,702.67

Total - 5,828.35 - 6,539.11 - 12,367.46

IGST Settlement - 705 - 0 - 705

Grand Total - 6,533.35 - 6,539.11 - 13,072.46

April 2018 - 855.61 - 1,021.32 - 1,876.93

Total - 7,388.96 - 7,560.43 - 14,949.39