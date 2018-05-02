Telangana State engineering, agriculture and medicine online entrance tests from today; entry allowed two hours in advance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET)-2018, to be conducted online for the first time, begins on Wednesday. It will be conducted from May 2 to 7.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centres two hours before the commencement of the exam to enable them to familiarise themselves with the computer-based examination.

Wednesday being a working day, several students have visited their centres to know their exact location in order to avoid any last-minute confusion. Praveen Parthi, a businessman whose daughter is appearing for the test for engineering on Friday, has already done a recce of the centre in Balanagar. "We didn't want to take any chances," said the Miyapur resident. To make the process more student-friendly, this year colleges have been asked by the JNTU-H to send in the centres' GPS location too.

The paper will be for 160 marks and the duration will be 180 minutes (three hours). An in-built countdown timer will be displayed at the top right corner of the screen to ensure that the test ends automatically when the timer reaches zero.

Students have to click on the "save and next " option after selecting the correct option before moving to the next question. "Only questions for which answers are saved will be considered for evaluation," said Prof Dr N Yadaiah, EAMCET convener.

As many as 2,21,064 candidates will be taking the test at 87 centres in 18 zones, of which 14 are in Telangana and four are in Andhra Pradesh. For agriculture and medicine (AM) stream, 73,106 candidates have applied and they will be taking the exam at 75 centres on Wednesday and Thursday. The 1.47 lakh-odd candidates registered for the engineering stream will write the exam at 83 centres between May 4 and 7. The exam will be held in two sessions every day _ 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

JNTUH's Advisory

# Report at the allotted centre preferably 2 hours before the exam

# Bring the hall-ticket, black or blue ball-point pen and an attested copy of the caste certificate in case of SC/ST candidates.

# Preserve hall-ticket for future use.

# No gadgets will be allowed.