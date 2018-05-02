TPCC releases declaration on tribal issues

Home States Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leadership announced its declaration on tribal issues and their comprehensive welfare and development on Tuesday here.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:50 AM

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leadership announced its declaration on tribal issues and their comprehensive welfare and development on Tuesday here. “After coming to power, we will implement the declaration with true spirt without any delay,”  TPCC president N Uttamkumar Reddy said. Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council MD Shabbir Ali organised tribal convention on Tuesday in Kamareddy.

While expressing confidence that they would win the 2019 elections, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that they would implement tribal declaration on priority basis.TPCC president assured the tribals that they would get reservations in education and employment sector, ST sub plan would be implemented, and recruitment for vacant posts would be completed in a year.

