After making headlines with semi-nude protest, Telugu actress Sri Reddy to take legal course

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After making headlines with her semi-nude protest, anchor-turned-actress Sri Reddy has now decided to take legal recourse in combatting online harassment that she has been subjected to over the last couple of months. A few weeks ago, a clip of her abusing a Pawan Kalyan went viral, after which a complaint was filed against the actor at the Banjara Hills Police Station and a case was booked.​

Following this, the actress and all the others who joined her in talking about the existence of sexual harassment have been subject to online trolling. “These fans in the name of Pawan Kalyan have been abusing us to a great extent. This is not fair and we will now take the legal course to address the issue of sexual harassment,” said Sri Reddy.

She asked why the actors had not taken any initiative to stop these vicious trolls from harassing upcoming actors. She also called upon Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to look into the issue of sexual harassment. She was accompanied by High Court advocate MK Kalanidhi and two other character artistes, one of which was Sona Rathore. Sona talked about how she too has become a subject to crass and crude comments by alleged fans of the superstar.