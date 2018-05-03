CPI hints at grand alliance with all opposition parties of Telangana

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Wednesday dropped hints that a grand alliance of all opposition parties in the State is being formed to defeat the TRS in the 2019 polls.

He said as a first step towards this, a new political alliance is being forged with CPI, CPM, TDP and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) led by M Kodandaram. “The alliance will formally be forged on June 2, anniversary of the State formation day. ​

The four parties are joining hands to fight the general elections and defeat TRS and BJP. We will also approach the main opposition Congress, if necessary, thus paving the way for a grand alliance,” he announced. Venkat Reddy alleged that over 4000 farmers had committed suicide as the state government failed to provide minimum support price to agriculture produce. He blamed PM Narendra Modi for cash crunch in the market.