Home States Telangana

CPI hints at grand alliance with all opposition parties of Telangana

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Wednesday dropped hints that a grand alliance of all opposition parties in the State is being formed to defeat the TRS in the 2019 polls. 

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

CPI supporters carrying party flag. (File | EPS) | Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Wednesday dropped hints that a grand alliance of all opposition parties in the State is being formed to defeat the TRS in the 2019 polls. 
He said as a first step towards this, a new political alliance is being forged with CPI, CPM, TDP and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) led by M Kodandaram. “The alliance will formally be forged on June 2, anniversary of the State formation day. ​

The four parties are joining hands to fight the general elections and defeat TRS and BJP. We will also approach the main opposition Congress, if necessary, thus paving the way for a grand alliance,” he announced. Venkat Reddy alleged that over 4000 farmers had committed suicide as the state government failed to provide minimum support price to agriculture produce. He blamed PM Narendra Modi for cash crunch in the market. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
grand alliance CPI
More from this section

Federal Front a ploy to help Congress, claims BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman

Telangana Congress MLAs’ expulsion: Verdict on appeal by TRS reserved

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav all praise for Telangana development model

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity