Federal Front a ploy to help Congress, claims BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman

KCR has been meeting the heads of regional parties, which have tacit understanding with the Congress, BJP state unit chief K Laxman alleged.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of BJP flag for representational Purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday described KCR’s proposed front as a step to help the Congress at national level. “KCR is in the hands of the Congress leadership. His efforts to form a Front are aimed at helping Congress in the 2019 polls. KCR has been meeting the heads of regional parties, which have tacit understanding with the Congress,” BJP state unit chief K Laxman alleged.

“For instance SP leader Akhilesh Yadav met CM KCR and extended his party’s support to the proposed Front. But, Akhilesh is going to campaign in the Karnataka Assembly polls for the Congress. Likewise, all others who KCR has met too have some sort of understanding with the Congress,” Laxman said.
 

