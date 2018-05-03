Hyderabad man’s death: MEA seeks report from Atlanta officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of External Affairs has asked for a detailed report from the Consulate General of India in Atlanta to inquire into the allegations of not informing the death of a 30-year youth in US to his parents back home in Hyderabad.On March 16, 30-year-old Ateeq, an engineer by profession working in Jacksonville, Florida, reportedly died in a car accident. However, it was only in April 30 that his family came to know about it through his son’s friend.

Ateeq was reportedly not in touch with his family for the last two months. His family, meanwhile, were frantically trying to make contact with him. When his father Syed Faiyaz Ahmed finally got in touch with his son’s friend on April 30, he was informed that his son was dead. Efforts by Express to contact Faiyaz went unresponsive. Syed Basheeruddin, Ateeq’s maternal uncle, said, “When a person dies, his family members should be contacted at the earliest. We want to know this happened.”

When the issue was brought to light by Khan in a tweet, the Consulate General of India, Atlanta replied saying, “This case is coming to the Consulate’s attention for the first time. We shall take it up immediately.” A complaint has been registered with Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday morning.