Now, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao says his Front has nothing to do with 2019 polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The proposed front has nothing to do with 2019 polls,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday, adding that it was also not aimed at deciding who should be the Prime Minister of the country post 2019 polls. “We are uniting regional paries to bring in a qualitative change in the country, and to address the problems being faced by various sections of people including farmers and the poor. Our only goal is to give a new direction to the country,” he claimed.

After holding discussions for almost three hours, both Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister KCR told reporters that all the governments which had so far ruled the country have failed to address the problems faced by people. “As the past governments utterly failed to alleviate the sufferings of people, all the sections of the society are now eagerly waiting for a change.

Our proposed Front is aimed at bringing about such a change. We are holding discussions with other political parties also. I am hopeful that very soon, all the like-minded parties will be part of the proposed Front. There will be a single agenda for all such parties, which join hands with each other. After achieving consensus, we all will strive hard to bring in a sea change in the country,” KCR asserted.

The Chief Minister requested the media not to call the proposed Front as either Third Front or something else. “Its not a combination of political parties to achieve any political goal. Its an effort by like-minded parties to bring in a qualitative change in the country. We want to make the country witness a considerable change, which the governments at Centre have failed to initiate in the past 70 years,” he added.

Will go to Delhi soon: CM

Chief Minister KCR said he would soon be going to Delhi to hold talks with the heads of some more regional parties to take forward his agenda of bringing in a qualitative change at national level. Rao, who has been meeting leaders of various regional parties to realise his dream of forming a Front for the past one month, disclosed that he had been holding talks with the heads of like-minded parties from across the country.

Further, KCR is likely to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhuvaneshwar in the next one week time. Rao already announced that he would also hold talks with his AP counterpart Naidu.KCR said he had been in touch with the Samajwadi Party leadership for the past few months and had been regularly briefing them about his efforts to form a Front at national level. “Whenever I met heads of various political parties like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (S) president and former prime minister Deve Gowda, and DMK leaders, I informed Akhilesh Yadav about the outcome of the meetings,” he disclosed.