Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav all praise for Telangana development model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed admiration for the way Telangana has developed under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He praised KCR’s flagship programmes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. The young leader said KCR had set an example for others in introducing welfare measures and undertaking development work.

“Rao ji has won the trust of people with his deeds. Providing potable water to each household in every nook and cranny of the State by laying pipelines shows his commitment to the welfare of people. I am happy that under Chief Minister KCR’s leadership, Telangana is going forward on all fronts. He has done exemplary deeds,” Akhilesh Yadav said, while addressing media at Pragathi Bhavan along with the Chief Minister and the IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“At a time when providing water to people has become a major challenge across the world, Rao ji is doing wonders by supplying safe drinking water to every household. He is also providing irrigation facilities. Having mere political will does not make such things happen. One should have commitment to uplift the lives of people,” he said.