Telangana students bag six of top 10 ranks in Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical entrance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana students ruled the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018 by clinching six of the top 10 spots in engineering.

City lad Gattu Mytraya with a cumulative score of 94.94 got the second rank in the results that were declared by AP Human Resources Development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

GV Srivardhan with a score of 94.20 secured 4th rank, M Shaik Wajid got a score of 93.78 and 5th rank, B Jishnu who scored 93.51 is at 6th position and AVP Vamsinath with 92.86 score is at 7th place in the toppers list. They are all from Rangareddy district of the state.Mytraya, who fared well in JEE Mains and got 5th rank, told Express that he had hoped he would make it to the coveted list of toppers, but it’s too soon to celebrate.

“The focus is now JEE Advanced and IIT Bombay is the aim,” he said. Support of teachers and parents and stress-free environment are responsible for his performance in the national-level competitive examinations, he said. Fond of travelling and computers games, he also regularly participates in several Olympiads. “This is one of the reasons why he never felt stressed about exams,” said G Anuradha, Mytraya’s mother. Like Mytraya, GV Srivardhan’s fourth rank in AP EAMCET “was expected” by his parents. They say that he was able to get good ranks in both JEE Mains (10) and AP EAMCET only on the basis of the classroom studies which he did from 6am to 10 pm.

“There would not be any time for self-study but my son never complained that he felt stressed. He has been studying in techno-school since class 6, so by Intermediate when he became a hostel student, he had adapted himself,” said mother Rukmini Rao. Srivardhan, who likes math and physics, wants to study in IIT Bombay and take up research later.Among the girls, M Vishnu Manogna, who got the 10th rank, is the topper among girls, and is also from the city.

Narayana students bag 50% of top 500 ranks

Students of Narayana Educational Institutions secured all top 10 ranks except eighth rank in AP-EAMCET. Directors of Narayana Group, Dr P Sindhura Narayana and P Sharani Narayana said that in engineering stream, the students secured 50 per cent of top 500 ranks and 43 per cent of top 1000 ranks.

Over 44K candidates take up TS Eamcet

Hyderabad:Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018 recorded 91.46 per cent attendance in the first session and 91.63 per cent in the second session of the first day of the test, which was conducted online for the first time. The test was conducted at 67 centres in Telangana and eight centres in AP. As many as 44,445 candidates of the 48,551 registered appeared for the test. In the forenoon session from 10 am to 1 pm, 21,774 of the 23,808 registered candidates appeared for the exam. Of 24,743 registered, 22,671 candidates wrote the test.