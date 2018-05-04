Home States Telangana

1,250 electric poles uprooted in Telangana

 In Telangana, as many as 1,250 electric poles crashed to the ground leading to tripping of 112 feeders, said Energy Minister, G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday.

Published: 04th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) officials said power interruptions were reported in about 200 to 300 localities in Hyderabad metro zone as well in Rangareddy district.  “I opted for work from home on Thursday and when I was in middle of project, power supply was cut at around 3.30 pm and it was not restored till 6.30 pm. I had no other option but to bear brunt from my project manager,” said Sai Krishna, who stays at Hyderguda.  

Another person Saket Ranjan  tweeted, “Didn’t even rain in my area and there’s power cut for over three-hours now. Indian metro cities are so unprepared #Hyderabad #Hyderabadrain”.
About 28 Disaster Management Teams consisting of 800 engineers have been formed to attend to the emergency situations.

