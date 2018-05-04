Chief Secretary reviews distribution of cheques to farmers of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is making elaborate arrangements for the massive programme of distribution of cheques to farmers under Rythu Bandhu commencing from next Thursday. At a video conference with district collectors on Thursday, Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to instal temporary shelters, provide drinking water and first aid facility at the distribution centres.

The CS wanted the officials to announce the distribution dates in villages and distribute slips one or two days before the distribution of cheques so that the farmer knows when to collect his cheque and pattadar passbook. The State government would launch the programme on May 10.

According to officials, of the total 57.33 lakh pattadar passbooks, Aadhar linking had been completed for 52.73 lakh passbooks. The Aadhar linking was not done for 3.30 lakh pattadar Passbooks. However, Joshi wanted the officials not to deny cheques to those genuine farmers who failed to link their Aadhar number with passbook. He also wanted the officials to provide Aadhar number to such farmers and provide pattadar passbooks later.

The State government sanctioned Rs 2 crore to each district for distribution of cheques and pattadar passbooks to farmers. The distribution would take place from 7 am to 11 am and again from 5 pm to 7 pm, due to summer. The farmers having RoFR and assigned lands too would get cheques. According to officials, 91,992 farmers having RoFR and assigned lands in 182 mandals in 23 districts would get `119 crore. Farmers should show their photo identity card to bankers while encashing their cheques. So far, 58.06 lakh cheques have been printed and 54.3 lakh cheques have reached to their respective mandals. The remaining 3.75 lakh cheques too would reach respective mandals.