Congress slams TRS government for neglecting setting up of IT Investment Region

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Targeting the young IT minister KT Rama Rao, who has been going hammer and tongs against Congress, the main Opposition party on Thursday took potshots at the state government for neglecting the setting up of IT Investment Region (ITIR) in the State.

The Congress also came out strongly against the Pharma City which is proposed by the State government.Both ITIR and Pharma City are issues concerning Rama Rao, who holds the portfolios of IT and Industries apart from some others.

TPCC leaders, hailing from Rangaredy district and seniors held a meeting on Thursday on the issues of setting up of ITIR. Both ITIR and Pharma City are proposed in Rangareddy district. Speaking on the occasion, former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the TRS government is not negotiating with the Centre about setting up of the ITIR which will contribute to generating of jobs to the youth of the state.

“Instead of taking up the issue of ITIR with the Centre, the State government is trying to set up the Pharma City, which will spoil the environment and cause health hazards to the people living in the nearby villages,’’ she said. She appealed to the Congress Legislature Party deputy leader T Jeevan Reddy to raise the issue of setting up ITIR in the State on the floor of the Assembly and see that the TRS government takes up the issue with the Centre.

Congress youth leader P Karthik Reddy said that the TRS government is acting as a B Team of the BJP and is not exerting pressure on the Centre to set up the ITIR. Jeevan Reddy said that the previous Congress government had proposed ITIR as it would generate jobs.“Telangana is formed on the slogan of water, jobs and funds.

Now, the TRS government is acting against the very purpose of fighting for a separate State of Telangana. ITIR is the right of the unemployed youth of the state,’’ Jeevan Reddy said.He added that the only benefit that the state got in the past four years is ‘jobs’ (posts) to five family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,’’ he said.

Rythu Bandhu meant to empower farmers: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla : At a programme organised to raise awareness about Rythu Bandhu scheme here on Thursday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the scheme was meant to empower farmers Addressed a gathering of farmers, he said that Rythu Bandhu cheques would be distributed from May 10. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to see smiles on the faces of farmers. He claimed that since the CM was from a family of farmers, he knew about the issues being faced by the community very well He said that the TRS government waived the loans of about 17,000 farmers and were supplying 24 hours power to strengthen the agriculture sector.