Division of Telangana electricity staff finally over

The controversial process of division of electricity employees, which had begun four months back, after the creation of new districts, has finally got over.

Published: 04th May 2018 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The controversial process of division of electricity employees, which had begun four months back, after the creation of new districts, has finally got over. The entire process had attracted a lot of criticism from employees of department and their unions. 
However, the officials have finally completed the process and have allotted 500 employees from the rank of attender till the rank of Joint Accounts Officer to the newly-created district. The decision pertaining to 23 employees has still been kept in abeyance.

