Mom heads to Telangana Human Rights Commission against 'abusive' son

HYDERABAD: Complaining about her own son’s abusive behaviour, a sexagenarian approached the State Human Rights Commission on Thursday.The petitioner, a retired employee from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that she received no justice even after approaching SR Nagar police.

The commission, accepting the petition, has sought a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panjagutta by August 14. M Anila Kumari, while elaborately her son K Sravan Kur’s abusive behaviour, mentioned in the complaint that the SR Nagar Police did not take any action even though a case was booked against him.

Anila, who is a widow, has her own property at Erragadda. She owns two apartments on the first and the third floors. She said that her son, under the influence of alcohol, thrashed her, demanding transfer of the property in his name in January. Following this, she approached the SR Nagar Police, but they let him off, she alleged.

As there was no punishment, his attitude remained unchanged, where he then tried to strangulate her and kill her, she alleged. He also reportedly locked her up in a room. Further, her son’s wife and in-laws have also joined him and said that they would slap false cases of dowry harassment against Anila if she did not transfer the property immediately.

She approached the police for the second time and even after that he was let off. They requested her to sort out the issue in the station. That was when she approached the Commission which has ordered an inquiry into the matter. SR Nagar inspector Mohammed Waheeduddin, when contacted, said that cases have been registered against the accused twice in the past.