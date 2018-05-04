Home States Telangana

Retired NTPC staffers being denied pension

The petitioners availing the EPS-95 scheme get a meagre pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 based on cut off salary of Rs 6,500.

Published: 04th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired employees of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) are being denied their rightful pension amounts despite a 2016 Supreme Court (SC) ruling that granted pensions based on their actual salary.  

Pensioners of EPS-95 scheme from Hyderabad have come forward, appealing to Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to honour SC ruling. The petitioners availing the EPS-95 scheme get a meagre pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 based on cut off salary of Rs 6,500. However, an October 2016 SC ruled that the pensioners are entitled to an enhanced pension based on their actual salary and not their cut off salary. 

Following the SC ruling, the Central Board of Trustees, the apex decision-making body for EPF granted approval to grant the benefits in December 2016. The EPFO headquarters then issued a circular in March 2017 allowing benefits to all pensions but in May without approval of CBT revoked pension benefits.

